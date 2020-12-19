Over the past nine months, I’ve often wondered if one of the blessings of COVID-19 will be the renewal of family values. Since the middle of March, family gatherings have had either limited attendees or have not happened at all. I hear the heartbreak over Thanksgiving traditions that were broken this year. I also hear the sadness in the prospect of lonely Christmases in a few weeks. Perhaps we started to take family for granted, or perhaps our families were no longer a priority. Maybe you felt your family was too dysfunctional to be anything more than an embarrassment.
Really now, what kind of people make up your family? What kind of people made your family who it is today? I would bet that if most of us traced our family tree back far enough, we would find ancestors who had saintly halos around their heads and others who had a criminal’s noose around their necks. We are sinners and saints who come from sinners and saints.
Have you ever really looked at Jesus’ family tree? There are two different accounts – one in Matthew and the other in Luke. They’re a little different from each other, they just followed some different branches.
Take a look at Jesus’ ancestor Judah. He was the son of Jacob (God changed Jacob’s name to Israel later) and the founding father (literally) of the tribe of Judah, one of the original 12 tribes of Israel. Judah was jealous of the preferential treatment his dad gave his brother, Joseph. Judah wanted to kill Joseph, but he and his brothers settled on selling Joseph into slavery. Judah also failed to properly care for his son’s widow, Tamar. He willingly climbed into bed with who he thought was a prostitute, only later did he find out that it was his daughter-in-law when he accused her of adultery.
Or look at Boaz, whose mother was a prostitute (it’s generally believed that she fully repented of that lifestyle when God saved her and her family when Joshua took Jericho). Boaz grew to be a righteous and faithful man and married the widowed Moabite Ruth. Boaz and Ruth were King David’s great-grandparents.
So, even Jesus comes from a dysfunctional family, but that’s no reason not to celebrate his lineage. And knowing that, if nothing else, helps us realize that God uses all kinds of families and family members to change history and eternity, possibly even yours.
God cherishes your family. God values your family. So even if you and your family don’t get together this Christmas, let your family members know how much they mean to you. Give them a call. Zoom with them. Do whatever it takes to let them know that family means more than ever as we suffer through what promises to be the end of a pandemic.
The birth of the Christ child brings us hope, peace, joy, and love. So does knowing that the family Jesus was born into was no better or worse than yours.
Love your family as God does. Celebrate your family as Jesus does. Be family as the Holy Spirit connects your hearts and minds in the Christ child – the Christmas child who brought us all together into one family.
Merry Christmas!