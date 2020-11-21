I don’t know if you’ve ever read The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis, or watched the movie, but there is a scene when the Pevensie children first come to the magical land of Narnia and learn that it is “always winter but never Christmas” there. I remember the first time I read that – how awful! Can you image suffering through the darkness, the cold, the blowing snow without the joy that comes with Christmas?
I have to give credit to Barbara for reminding me of this C.S. Lewis metaphor that describes exactly how I feel about these last eight months. For me, it feels like the drudgery of walking a mile to school through five feet of snow, uphill both ways, every day. There is just winter, no Christmas.
This is COVID-19 fatigue. This is real. And I’m not the only one feeling this way.
I’ve never been shy about my disdain of Christmas Creep. Christmas Creep is not some filthy guy in a smelly Santa suit that smells like whisky. Christmas Creep is the economically driven phenomenon that drives retailers to set up Christmas displays and offer Christmas bargains earlier and earlier each year. I have written about it my Pastor’s Pen articles in the past. I have been the Grinch who shuts down Christmas music until the day after Thanksgiving. This year, however, I’m changing my tune, and that tune has a name – “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical Mame.
Just read some of the lyrics:
For I’ve grown a little leaner
Grown a little colder
Grown a little sadder
Grown a little older
And I need a little angel
Sitting on my shoulder
Need a little Christmas now
For we need a little music
Need a little laughter
Need a little singing
Ringing through the rafter
And we need a little snappy
”Happy ever after”
Need a little Christmas now!
Christmas is joy and hope and love. It is family and laughter and eating too many sweets. It is that deep relaxation that puts your soul at peace. It is the gift of Christ from our Heavenly Father. It’s what we all need right now.
If COVID-19 fatigue is getting to you, call someone – your pastor, a family member, a friend, your doctor, anyone. We’re all in this together, so let’s come together and deck the halls with the hope that comes through Christ, not just on December 25, but today and always.