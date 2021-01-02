A few years ago, my family and I were enjoying an afternoon at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. We wandered through the various buildings and were amazed at all the animals God has made.
One exhibit that especially made a mark on my wife Amy was the rain forest where bats were flying above our heads. They would swoop down toward her and, just before they would crash into her head, the bats would zip out of the way with amazing precision. The kids and I kept walking along the path, but Amy wanted to stay behind to witness the wonder of these winged creatures. Well, she witnessed more than she bargained for. I heard a loud, “AUGH!” and then saw Amy dejectedly coming along the path with a big pile of bat poop on her face.
I’m sure somewhere in that rain forest canopy there were bats high fiving each other on a branch. Yuck! No matter how hard you try, you just can’t seem to wash away the memory of bat poop on your face.
As we think about this past year, maybe that’s how you feel about 2020. We have been through unprecedented trials with the pandemic, the riots, the elections, not to mention our own personal struggles. And no matter how much we’d like to wash it all away, we cannot. We are all marked by the stuff we have been hit with over the past year.
It’s in times like these that we begin to understand the emotion behind the old saying, “Stop the world! I want to get off!” Well, before you get off let me remind of you a timeless truth that can help you keep moving forward. “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24).
You might want to read that again just in case you missed the point. This day, these 24 hours, the next 86,400 seconds of your life are brought to you exclusively by God. The Lord had ordained this day for you. He is still in control. He still rules the world with truth and grace. He continues to occupy the high throne of the universe. This day has come to you from His grand drawing room and He deemed it eternally important that you live it.
But, if we’re going to live this day we need to keep a few things in mind. First, yesterday is gone. While you were sleeping yesterday slipped away. You could no more retrieve it than you could recapture the smoke coming out of your chimney.
Secondly, tomorrow is not yet here. No matter how much you try, you cannot spend tomorrow’s money, solve tomorrow’s problems, or celebrate tomorrow’s achievements. You only have today. This is the day the Lord has made.
So, let’s live this day. Not with all the regrets of yesterday or all the worries of tomorrow. Instead, let’s live this day with all that God gives us. How can we? Here’s my proposal: Live each day with J.O.Y.
Start your day with Jesus. Take a few minutes before the rush of the day comes upon you and talk with Jesus. Since He made this day, He has a pretty good idea how it should be lived. Ask Him about His plans, His hopes for you today. And tell Him what you’re thinking.
Next, take time to observe. Stop for a moment and see what God is doing in this day. What people is he bringing into your life? What opportunities are being presented to you that align with His will? Are there truths that continue to come to your mind? These are often God’s promptings to help you see how He is working and wants to direct you.
Finally, decide in advance you will yield His leadership. Whatever the next step God wants you to take, decide that’s what you will do. It may be difficult, but I’ve learned that God gives us all the help we need if we’re willing to trust and obey.
Jesus. Observe. Yield. J-O-Y
Fill your day with joy. And while you are at it, keep an eye out for a bat with a silly grin.