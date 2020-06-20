Since this whole COVID thing started a few months ago, I’ve been working from home quite a bit. I’ve started working outside now too that the weather is nice. I can sit on my porch and watch neighbors walk by and maybe we talk a little bit. I can also watch the birds that come to our bird feeders – finches, sparrows, and nuthatches, to name a few. It makes me wonder why I haven’t been working outside more.
Watching the birds at our feeders has me wondering what the birds feel about the feeders. Is it really a benefit to the birds? Have they come to rely on the feeders? I sometimes wonder if I took down the feeders would the birds eat more of the bugs that harass me as I sit out here.
Birds, when you think about it, seem rather carefree. If my feeders run dry, there are plenty of bugs for them to rid us of. There are plenty of nesting places in the trees. I’m not sure they have a whole lot of predators here in town either. It seems as if they would have a pretty stress-free life.
Oh, that we were more like the birds.
Jesus says, “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them.” (Matthew 6:26 ESV)
Why does it take a pandemic for me to slow down enough to take note of the birds?
Many of you are probably like me – most of the stress in my life is created by me. There’s worrying about work stuff and family stuff and financial stuff and other stuff. And yet I know that worrying doesn’t change anything about my situation except my blood pressure.
That is something worth knowing; something worth remembering.
Slow down from all your running around and stressing, and notice the world around you. Think about the birds and bugs and other living things in your neighborhood. Sit back and relax. Be quiet and listen. “Be still, and know that I am God.” says the psalmist (46:10).
Be still and take it all in.
The day after I wrote this, my daily devotions had me read this passage from Job 12:7-10:
“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you;
the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you;
or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you;
and the fish of the sea will declare to you.
Who among all these does not know
that the hand of the LORD has done this?
In His hand is the life of every living thing
and the breath of all mankind.”
Coincidence?