Do we have any idea of how to be the church apart from a building?
It’s been eight weeks. The pandemic persists. It dominates our thoughts and conversations. I can’t get a haircut or a massage. I can’t eat at a restaurant or see the dentist.
Wash your hands. Wear your mask. So many of us are growing weary of this whole mess. And how you believe things are going has more to do with your political affiliation than with science.
As a pastor, I find myself doing a lot of contemplation about what the COVID-19 crisis is teaching me. The church has left the building. In the last eight weeks, my focus has been on trying to be the church in this new reality. Business as usual is gone. I look at my work and wonder, does it matter? Should I do something more? Should I do something else? What’s working or not working?
Right now, followers of Jesus are focused, even obsessed, with getting back into their church buildings. We struggle with how to be a Christian outside of a church building. Most of us cannot imagine a church without a building. Jesus did.
The last time the church had to be the church without a building was in Acts, Chapter 2, when the church came into being. All they had were these instructions from Jesus in Acts 1:8.
“You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”
In Acts 2, Christians had to figure out ways of being witnesses to Jesus, in the power of the Spirit, without buildings.
COVID-19 is not a good thing. But it is forcing us to figure out ways to be the church absent a building. All of a sudden following Jesus has more to do with a generous and compassionate way of life instead of the building we occupy or the denomination we belong to.
When Jesus founded the church, he was not thinking about buildings. But as the years have gone by, the church has retreated into its buildings. We worship, have potlucks, do Bible studies, and have meetings. We do mission projects and support ministries. All from the safety of our building. Mission budgets have decreased while building budgets increased.
The early church took Jesus’ commands seriously to love God, love one another, and to love your neighbor. The definitive marks of the church that came into being were centered on trying to figure out how to connect people to God, to each other, and to the community the church was in. The Acts 2 church was devoted to worship and prayer, to sharing meals and being together, and to making sure all who had needs were taken care of. And they did not require a building to do any of that.
The result? The church was “enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.” Wouldn’t that be nice?
Today, just because we are out of the building does not mean we stop being the church. Compassion and generosity are not on hold until we are back into our buildings. If fact, just the opposite is true. It has always been imperative for us to be the church out there, not inside a building.
Is the church floundering or moving into a new day? We are using the Internet for worship. We are using Zoom to connect with people. We are calling, emailing, and texting our neighbors and family. We are engaging our creativity to witness to Jesus, everywhere, in the power of the Spirit, without a building.
We have always said the church is people, not a building. COVID-19 has given us the chance to test that hypothesis. The church has left the building. This is our time. This is our opportunity. This is our Acts 2 moment. Maybe if we can learn how to be the church outside of the building, we will be a much better church when we get back inside the building.