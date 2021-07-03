I grew up attending church. Nearly every Sunday, you would find all eight members of the Solon family hiking up the concrete steps of St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Mulberry Street. In what was akin to herding cats, my parents did their best to get us into our pew and would pray the kids would behave well enough to make it through the entire service. Sometimes we did and sometimes, well, let’s just not talk about those times! In spite of all the fidgeting, pinching, crying, and complaining, God worked as we tried to worship.
Looking back on those times, I admit I do not remember one word the fast-talking German priest shared with us. But I do remember the creeds, the songs, and the mysterious presence of a loving Father who continues to draw me to Himself.
I love the church – God’s church. Sure, there are plenty of flaws and failures in the church. You don’t have to convince me there are people attending right along with me who are less than perfect. Most of them will admit it. Yes, it’s true, there are times when going to church is inconvenient, uncomfortable, and runs longer than expected. Despite all the shortcomings, I find myself going back each week to join fellow believers who are seeking and struggling yet somehow, in a mysteriously spiritual way, discover encouragement and grace through the act of worshipping God together.
For many, the past 16 months have completely disrupted your pattern of attending church on a weekly basis. I get that. But this is not God’s first pandemic. And in spite of it all, there are still incredible reasons for gathering together with others to worship the Lord. Here are five great reasons to worship together.
- To Have a Healthier, Happier Family. Maybe this sounds self-serving but secular research shows that families who are in church almost every week are among those with the best-adjusted children. Marriages are healthier. Small children grow to become mature and joyous adults. These studies affirm God’s plan for His children and their families to worship together regularly and faithfully with others.
- To Have a Powerful Witness to the Community. It has always been God’s plan to use His people to share His love with the world. When we are sporadic and careless with worshipping together, the world takes notice. If worship for us is a low priority, why would we think it will become a high priority for those who do not know Jesus?
- To Use our Gifts for God’s Glory. Your abilities are God’s gift to you. What you do with them is your gift to God. Everyone can do something. No one can do everything. Together, we can do great things. But only if we gather together, work together, and worship together.
- To Sharpen Each Other. The Bible says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another” (Proverbs 27:17). Meeting regularly with other believers is a source of encouragement and strength. But know this: when iron rubs against iron, not only does it become sharper, it also causes sparks! It’s just part of the process. Are there times I get offended and frustrated with people in church? Of course! But God is especially working in those times to make me more like Him.
- To Give God the Praise He Deserves. While attending church involves me and you, it’s not about me and you. It’s all about Jesus. It’s our opportunity to give Him the praise He deserves. We do that best when it costs us something. Our time, our money, our abilities, our hearts. Actively (not passively) worshipping the Lord with others is one of the greatest ways we can connect with God and honor Him. He alone is worth our highest praise.
On Sunday, July 4, Independence is going to church – together. Everyone is invited to gather at Veteran’s Park at 9:30 a.m. to worship together. The fact is, God has only one church, and it often meets in different locations. This Sunday, we will all be gathering in one location. Bring a lawn chair. Bring a friend. You don’t have to dress up or clean up. Just come as you are – and worship the One who gave His life for you.