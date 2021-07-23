Did you hear the one about the substitute teacher? The teacher said, “I get up every morning and ask myself the important questions in life: Who am I? Where am I going? Then I call the district office to find out.”
Obviously, that is a humorous response to these two questions. But these two questions are significant, and deserve an answer. Today, I want to look at the first of these two questions, who am I?
In answering that question, you might talk about your physical characteristics, such as your eye color, or your height. You might also talk about the things you are passionate about, your likes and dislikes. But to really answer that question, we must understand that, as humans, we are more than just a mind and body.
In writing to the church at Thessalonica, Paul made a very significant statement about who we are. In essence, He is praying that, “…your whole self – spirit, soul, and body – be kept safe and without fault when our Lord Jesus Christ comes” (I Thessalonians 5:23 NCV).
Notice when referring to your whole or entire self, Paul lists three components: spirit, soul, and body. Humans are more than just a body and a soul. In reality, we are spirit beings created in the image and likeness of God.
Jesus said that God is a spirit (John 4:24). Notice Jesus didn’t say God is spirit but “a” spirit. The Amplified Bible says, “God is a spirit (a spiritual being)….” In other places, the Bible refers to the eyes of the Lord, that His ears are open to the cry of the righteous, that His right arm brought salvation. In addition, there are references to His nose, hands, and fingers.
The point I am making is that as a spirit being, God is not a ghost or spooky. He is not a vapor, a cloud, an impression, or an influence. He is not an idea or a force for good. He is a real personality. Amazingly, He then created us in His image and likeness (Genesis 1:26).
This means that we are like God in that we are a spirit being as well. Notice I didn’t say we are God but are made in the same class of being as He is. This is what separates humans from the animal kingdom. Animals have a body and soul (mind, will, emotions) but are not spirit beings.
I like to think of it this way – I am a spirit, I have a soul (mind, will, and emotions), and I live in a body. My body is not the real me, it’s just my “earth suit,” much like a space suit astronauts use to operate in space. I use my body to contact the physical realm.
My soul is not the real me, either. My soul is the part of me that determines my personality and my passions. With my soul I contact the mental and emotional worlds. With my soul, I process information and make decisions.
Understanding that I am a spirit being is vital to answering the question of, “Who am I?” Friend, you and I are not just another animal roaming this planet. We were created to know God. We were created with a divine destiny and are of infinite worth to God. With our spirit we are able to contact God and fellowship with Him.