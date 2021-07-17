I like baseball. Always have. Always will.
I know some of you think baseball is boring, sometimes comparing it to golf. Well, guess what, I like golf, too.
I don’t believe baseball is boring. Sure, there are times when not much seems to be happening, but there are times when all kinds of great stuff is happening. I just watched the MLB all-star game, and there was a lot of great stuff going on. But what I enjoyed most about it was seeing the players have fun. The game is only for bragging rights, and nobody wants to be the one who gives up the runs, but these guys were smiling and having fun with rivals and enjoying the experience. One player even talked about the joy of bringing his son to the game, and the joy it brought his son.
I’ve seen some really cool stuff at Major League games. I saw Brewers’ catcher Dave Nilson hit two home runs in the same inning. I saw a triple play. I saw a rookie pitcher making his major league debut and outpitch Roger Clemens for the win. (Clemens gave up only two hits, but Ben Sheets only gave up one hit to win 1-0). I was also at the only game ever cancelled at Milwaukee’s Miller Park when a fuse powering half of the lights blew and the nearest replacement was in Cleveland.
Baseball isn’t boring, you just have to pay attention and you’ll see some incredible things happen.
If you pay attention to what God’s up to, you’ll see some incredible things happen too.
I’ve witnessed the birth of all four of my children. I’ve seen 35,000 kids worship and take communion together at Ford Field in Detroit. I’ve seen the joy a new pair of shoes brings to children in Belize. I sat with 300 youth in Nicaragua as they shared their faith stories. I worshipped with a Costa Rican village under the shade of a giant tree.
I’ve also seen Independence come together to bring water and cleaning supplies to our homecoming game to help out the people of Charles City while their city was flooded and their water treatment facilities were not operational, knowing that we, ourselves, would be flooded in just a few days. I’ve seen 500 people worship together in Veteran’s Park. I’ve felt the real presence of God as I watched an elderly person slip peacefully away.
I can already hear you saying it, “But Pastor, you’re a pastor. Of course, you’re going to see those things.”
Perhaps, but ask anyone who has ever been on a mission trip. They’ll tell you what God was up to. Take a walk and pay attention to what’s going on around you, and you too will see God at work in some pretty incredible ways. Just pay attention.
God loves you and is working through you too. Always has. Always will.