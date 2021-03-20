Around my house, it is not uncommon to hear a question like, “Do you know what’s awful?” To which my kids can expect an answer like, “Skunk-flavored ice cream?” (They’ve learned to ignore those answers.)
Well, now I’d like to ask you that very same question, “Do you know what’s awful?”
Vertigo. Vertigo is awful.
As I write this, I am suffering from vertigo and it is awful.
For those of you that haven’t had the privilege to experience vertigo, imagine walking through a spinning tunnel with geometric shapes spinning in the opposite direction. That is vertigo at its worst. Fortunately, it’s not that bad for me right now – I just need to focus on the spot to which I’m walking and I’ll get there, more or less in a straight line.
So, really, our walk in Christian faith is not all that different than walking with vertigo. We try to move on in faith, or accompany someone in faith, or take that leap of faith, but our path is somewhat wavering and our goal seems to be shifting and sliding as we stumble along the way.
Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you (Proverbs 4:25).
The problem is that we know God isn’t shifting or sliding before us, but our humanness, our fallenness, redirects our focus to anything that is not part of God’s plan. That conflict between what we know and what appears to be confuses and confounds us. We lose confidence and control, and we crash.
Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth (Colossians 3:2).
For my vertigo, there are instruments available to help me: chiropractors, physical therapy, and medicine. For our staggering faith journey, there are also instruments available to help: prayer and confession, worship and devotion, and the Holy Spirit. The path isn’t hidden, we just need help in seeing it more clearly. The path isn’t impossible, we just need some support in staying upright.
Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand (Isaiah 41:10).
So, do you know what is awful (besides finding half a worm in your apple)? Journeying through life without God. God is our anchor and our focal point. God is our strength and our encouragement. God is all we need.
Isn’t that wonderful!