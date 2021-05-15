I heard some things the other night. Some things I don’t normally hear. I went for a little hike on a path through a woods past some little ponds and a tiny creek. I paused by the pond, and I heard two frogs croaking at each other. I don’t know if it was two males looking for a date or a male and female conversing with each other. I listened for a while longer, and I started to hear other noises – some songbirds I couldn’t recognize by their songs, and the wind gently blowing through the trees.
I moved on, and heard the babbling of the tiny creek, no more than a couple of feet wide, as the water made its way around a branch that had fallen in.
After moving down the path a little farther, I heard an animal blowing and snorting. I stopped and stood still, trying to locate the source of the sound. Some 40 yards away were half a dozen deer grazing on the plants growing on the floor of the woods. I took a few more steps, and heard the blowing and snorting again.
Again, I searched for the sound, as none of the grazing deer seemed to have made it, and I saw, on this side of the deer and a little to the right, another larger deer watching me. This was the source of the blowing and snorting. This was a warning, either to me or the other deer. He snorted once more, and the other deer turned to look at him for a moment, then trotted off to the left, deeper into the woods.
Even now, as I sit rocking in a chair and writing out near the woods, I hear several birds in every direction making different noises and singing different songs. Too many to count. I hear the distant rumble of a train, and the even more distant rumble of trucks on the highway.
There’s a funny thing about sounds and noises, if you aren’t making any, you hear them all around you. And another thing – natural sounds set their own pace. You can’t go back and rewind them to get a better “listen.” Sounds happen. They’re here, and then they’re gone.
As I walked through the woods the other night, I was reminded of a few verses of a popular psalm.
He leads me beside still waters.
He restores my soul.
(Psalms 23:2b-3a)
When’s the last time you let God lead you beside still waters (or anywhere)? When is the last time you let God restore your soul?
Go for a walk, or sit on your front porch. Put your phone down. Put your book down. Close your computer. Turn off the radio, and the TV. Forget about your troubles, and just be still. Like God says in Psalm 46,
Be still, and know that I am God.
(Psalms 46:10)