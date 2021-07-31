Confidence is a strange thing, isn’t it? There are days when you really feel confident, and then there are days when you feel incompetent and insecure. When talking about confidence, it’s easy to think that if you have the right job, become friends with the right people, or have the right things, then you’ll be confident.
I remember a time in college when I had built a lot of self-confidence in a relationship with a best friend. I was excited about our friendship and making memories together. Then one day, unexpectedly, my friend no longer wanted to be friends with me anymore. I was shaken. I didn’t know what to do or what I had done wrong. My confidence had been based on a person, and when that person didn’t want to be friends with me anymore, my confidence was shaken.
I learned an important lesson out of that situation. I realized that when confidence is built on approval from people, it is shaky. Many times people will let us down. They won’t say and do the things we want them to do, and stick with us the way we want them to. If our confidence in life is built on whether people treat us right, that confidence is shaky.
“But blessed are those who trust in the LORD and have made the LORD their hope and confidence.” – Jeremiah 17:7 (NLT)
The best way to have lasting confidence is to build your confidence in God. The Bible says in Jeremiah 17:7 that we are blessed when we trust in the Lord and when we make Him our hope and confidence.
Confidence that is lasting finds its foundation in God. That kind of confidence can’t be swayed when jobs don’t work out, or when relationships end. Circumstances and relationships are always changing, but the good news is that God never changes.
“I am the LORD, and I do not change.” – Malachi 3:6 (NLT)
If you want confidence that lasts, determine to place your confidence in God. Confidence in God is sure because God’s love for you never changes. Since creation, God has loved us. He went out of His way to prove how much He loved us by sending His son Jesus.
“This is how God showed his love among us: He sent His one and only Son into the world that we might live through Him.” – 1 John 4:9 (NLT)
Challenge yourself to put confidence in God. He is the one who can’t change and can’t let you down. You might face difficulty in the world, but God is always there ready to help you through each situation that you face. You’ve just got to believe Him and take Him at His word.
If you liked this devotion, Amber writes daily devotions at https://studentdevos.com. StudentDevos reaches 1.3 million users annually with devotions to help inspire teenagers around the world to grow in their relationship with God.