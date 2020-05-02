As I cruised through the downtown streets the other day, I had an eerie sensation creeping around the corner. There wasn’t a car on the road. No one was sipping a coffee as they walked down the sidewalk. No one was checking their fresh haircut as they saw their reflection in the store window. I was the only car on the street.
Then it happened: the light at the Hartig Drug corner changed from green to yellow then red. I knew it would happen; the little countdown meter on the crosswalk was ticking off the seconds of my life. My faith was sealed. I had to wait. And what’s really strange is there weren’t any other cars coming. It seemed like I was wasting my time waiting and nothing was happening.
We’ve all been doing a lot of waiting recently. Waiting for a loved one to call. Waiting on the doctor to report the results. Waiting on the government. Waiting for prayer to be answered. Waiting for life to get back to “normal.” And it seems all we do it stare at the red light in front of us that never seems to change to back to green.
Oh, it will change…sometime. We try using our Jedi mind tricks where we wave our hands, hoping that makes a difference. “Green!” we mutter under our breath – thinking the power of suggestion will rule the day. Nope. Still waiting.
There are seasons of life when we must hurry. And there are seasons when we must wait. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out we are in the season of waiting.
The Bible tells us to “Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD” (Psalm 27:14). Sounds like a plan. How do we “Wait for the Lord?”
Part of waiting is watching. It’s being alert to what is happening. Waiting means to pray expectantly, confident that God is working in our waiting. As you wait, don’t be anxious or nervous when your timetable is mixed up. Recognize that your life is governed by One whose ways and thoughts are higher than yours.
Waiting is not the absence of action. Act on what you know is right to do. Sometimes we get the idea that while we wait there is nothing to do. Despite the altered circumstances we are all facing right now, there are plenty of responsibilities God is trusting us to carry through on. Check on your friends. Plan a date night. Surprise your family with a movie-and-popcorn night. Work as much as you can. Stay informed. Pray. There are some steps you can only take while you are waiting. Take those steps.
One powerful step we can all take while we wait is to invite God into our day. Sure, He is always with us, but God waits to be invited into our plans. He waits for us to welcome Him into our struggles. He pauses until we give Him the right of way.
One other facet of waiting is trust. God is all-loving, all-powerful, and all-wise. He is a good God with only good plans for His children. Someone once said, “When you cannot trace God’s hand, you must trust God’s heart, power, and wisdom.” Most of the time we cannot trace His workings, but with the help of the promises in His Word and the Holy Spirit in our hearts, we can learn to trust Him.
Eventually, the light turned green and I was able to move forward. But while I was waiting, God was teaching me. How can we wait on God? Watch. Act. Invite. Trust.