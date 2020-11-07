There’s a classic episode from “I Love Lucy” where Lucy and her friend Ethel are working at the chocolate factory. Their job seems simple: wrap the candies in paper as the pieces make their way down the conveyor belt. For a few moments, the task was easy. But it wasn’t long until the chocolates were coming at them faster than they can wrap them – causing the two friends to panic. Instead of wrapping the candies, they ended up stuffing them into their mouths, hats, and shirts. Try as they might, their problems kept on coming.
In some ways, that crazy scene is a microcosm of our year. The first few months seemed pretty easy, but then the problems started coming at us faster than we could solve them. Some problems have touched us all: COVID, police brutality, racism, masks or no masks, online or in-person gatherings, the election. Other problems seemed to have singled us out: health concerns, losing a job, a relationship ending, perhaps the death of a loved one. The problems just keep coming at us faster than we can solve them. What can we do when it seems like 15,000 problems are all demanding our attention?
Before you think there’s no hope, look at who is standing next to you. Jesus has a way of solving the unsolvable, of doing what we believe is impossible. The one example that comes to my mind is when 15,000 people were all listening to Jesus. (The Bible tells us there were 5,000 men, not counting women and children. So, let’s just estimate there were 15,000 people total).
While it’s great to have a crowd listening to Jesus, they soon began to listen to their stomachs. Everyone was hungry but no one brought enough food to feed them all. The disciples thought it best to have the people fend for themselves by going into the surrounding towns and find something to eat. But just then a little boy approached Jesus with his sack lunch. We’re told, “Jesus took the loaves…” (John 6:11) and everyone had more than enough to eat.
So, how do you solve 15,000 problems? I believe this great story models for us how we see God working through whatever problems we face.
Offer What You Have
The first key is to offer what you have. Jesus did not have to use the lunch. After all, He is the same one who made bread fall out of Heaven every day to feed the Israelites in the Wilderness. But he so often chooses to work as we offer to Him what we have.
What do you have in your lunch bucket? You can hold on to what you have and it might get you through one problem, but it will never solve them all. What if you offered your skills, your time, your abilities, your finances, a listening ear, an encouraging word – whatever you have in your lunch bucket – to Jesus? Be willing to allow God to use what you have for His purposes and you will be surprised how He blesses, and even multiplies, what you give to Him. If He can take five loaves and two fish and feed a crowd, He surely can use what you offer Him.
Do What You Can Do
A second key in solving 15,000 problems is to do what you can do. That’s what the disciples did. They organized the people in groups and had them sit down on the grass. They carried the baskets to the people and served them. Then they picked up the leftovers after the meal. They could not multiply the meal. Only Jesus could do that. But they could share it with others. Anyone could do that. Do what you can do.
As a friend of mine likes to say, “If everyone does a little, no one has to do a lot.”
You could pray. You could serve. You could write a note. You could listen. You could do many things. Will you?
Give God Room to Work
One final key is to give God room to work. I doubt anyone believed Jesus would take that little boy’s lunch and feed them all. It shocked everyone. But when God is given room to work, He can accomplish more than we ever can imagine. Noah built a boat and God saved his family. Abraham began walking and God established a nation. David hurled a stone and God struck down the giant. Mary believed the angel and God sent a Savior. Soldiers used two wooden beams and three nails and God redeemed the world.
When we give God room to work, He does the things others cannot do.