A wonderful story is found in Max Lucado’s book, “And the Angels Were Silent.” I share it with you here for your enjoyment!
John Blanchard stood up from the bench, straightened his Army uniform, and studied the crowd of people making their way through Grand Central Station. He looked for the girl whose heart he knew, but whose face he didn’t. He was looking for the girl with the rose.
His interest in her began 13 months before in a Florida library. Taking a book off the shelf, he found himself interested not in the words of the book, but in the notes penciled in the margin. The soft handwriting reflected a thoughtful soul and an insightful mind. In the front of the book, he discovered the previous owner’s name, Miss Hollis Maynell. With time and effort, he located her address. She now lived in NYC. He wrote her a letter introducing himself and inviting her to correspond. The next day he was shipped overseas for service in WW2.
During the next year and one month, the two grew to know each other through the mail. A romance was budding. Blanchard requested a photo, but she refused. She felt that if he really cared, it wouldn’t matter what she looked like. When the day finally arrived for him to return from Europe, they scheduled their first meeting – 7 p.m. at Grand Central Station in New York.
“You’ll recognize me, “she wrote, “by the rose I’ll be wearing on my lapel.”
So at 7 p.m. he was standing in the station looking for a girl whose heart he loved, but whose face he’d never seen. Here’s how Blanchard tells the story.
“A young woman was coming toward me, her figure long and slim. Her blond hair lay back in curls, her eyes were blue as flowers. Her lips and chin had a gentle firmness, and in her pale green suit she was like springtime come alive. I started toward her, entirely forgetting to notice that she was not wearing a rose. As I moved, a small smile curled her lips, “Going’ my way, sailor?” she asked.
“Almost uncontrollably I made one step closer to her, then I saw Miss Hollis Maynell. She was standing almost directly behind this sensual lady. A woman well past 40, she had graying hair tucked under a worn hat. She was more than plump, her thick-ankled feet thrust into low-heeled shoes. The girl in the green suit was walking away quickly. I felt as though I was split in two, so keen was my desire to follow her and yet so deep was my longing for the woman whose spirit has truly companioned me and held me up during the war.
And there she stood. Her pale, plump face was gentle and sensible; her graying eyes had a warm and kindly twinkle. I did not hesitate. My fingers gripped the small leather copy of the book that was to identify me to her. This would not be passionate love, but it would be something precious, something perhaps better than love, a friendship for which I have been and must ever be grateful.
I squared my shoulders and saluted and held out the book to the woman, even though while I spoke I felt choked with disappointment.
“I’m Lieutenant John Blanchard, and you must be Miss Maynell. I am so glad you could meet me; may I take you to dinner?”
The woman’s face broadened into a tolerant smile.
“I don’t know what this is about, son” she answered, “but the young lady in the green suit who just went by, she begged me to wear this rose on my coat. And she said if you were to ask me out to dinner, I should go and tell you that she is waiting for you in the big restaurant across the street. She said it was some kind of test.”
It was a test of love. If we could condense everything God’s Word tells us into a simple, easy-to-remember formula, it would be the test of love. The priorities of the Christian are not measured with a “to-do” list, but with a “love” list. God really only asks us to do two things. Love Him and love our neighbors. You can read these in Mark 12:28-34.
During this month of February we often express our love for others. May your love for others be rooting by what is on the inside, not simply by what is seen on the outside.