Did you hear the one about the driver who is being tailgated by a stressed-out driver on a busy boulevard? Suddenly, the light turns yellow just in front of him. He stops at the intersection, even though he could have beaten the red light by accelerating through the intersection. The tailgating driver hits the roof, and the horn, screaming in frustration over missing the chance to get through the intersection before the light turned red.
The driver is still in mid-rant when he hears a tap on his window and looks up into the face of a very serious police officer. The officer orders him to exit the car with his hands up. He takes the driver to the police station where he is searched, fingerprinted, photographed, and placed in a cell.
After a couple of hours, a policeman approaches the cell and opens the door. The irate driver is escorted back to the booking desk where the arresting officer is waiting with his personal effects.
He says, “I’m very sorry for this mistake. You see, I pulled up behind your car while you were blowing your horn, flipping the guy off in front of you, and cussing a blue streak at him. I noticed the ‘What Would Jesus Do’ bumper sticker, the ‘Follow Me to Church’ bumper sticker, and the chrome-plated Christian fish emblem on the trunk. Naturally, I assumed you had stolen the car.”
As we approach Easter, the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, there are many people who (like the police officer in the joke above) have a mistaken idea of who this man from Galilee really is. Granted, if your opinion of Jesus is based on the life of some of his followers, I understand how you could come up with a faulty perception of him.
The reason Jesus was put to death ultimately centers around a wrong view of who he is. Among the claims Jesus made was that he was the Son of God, the Messiah. (See Mark 14:61-62; John 14:9.) This infuriated the religious folks of his day. They could not understand how this man could be God. As a result, they had him put to death on the cross.
The historical evidence of who Jesus is and what he declared as truth is quite overwhelming for anyone who bothers to examine the facts. For instance, Herodotus is often referred to as “The Father of History” for his writings about the Greco-Persian Wars. There are eight copies of his works which historians consider sufficient evidence to validate his writings as historically true.
Livy, another historian, wrote of the Roman Empire. Scholars have discovered 20 copies of his writings and thus validated what he wrote as true. In contrast, concerning the New Testament, scholars have discovered more than 5,000 Greek copies, 10,000 Latin copies, and more than 9,000 other language copies.
Some think Jesus was simply a moral teacher or inspirational leader. In his book “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia” and Oxford historian, writes, “A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be (insane)...or else he would be ‘the devil of hell.’ You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else (insane) or something worse...but let us not come up with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.”