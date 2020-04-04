It seems like a lifetime ago when we could gather freely, greet each other with hugs and handshakes, and felt as if the most pressing issue of the day was getting our March Madness brackets completed. Do you remember those days? Good days, they were.
Today, we are confined, isolated, quarantined, feeling alone. For some, the COVID-19 pandemic has been more of a nuisance than anything else. For others, their lives have been turned upside down due to job loss, forced overtime, readjusted schooling, and fear of getting sick.
As another page is torn off the calendar, we find that Easter is coming. For those who follow Jesus, it’s the biggest celebration of the year. While this year’s Easter services will be different – you can’t cancel the Empty Tomb. Let’s review some facts that will never change, no matter what threats come into our lives.
1. God Loves You!
He truly does. Nothing can separate you from God’s love. John 3:16 still holds true, even if we are cooped up in the house. “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
2. Jesus Died for You!
While the coronavirus has gotten a lot of press, the biggest need of our lives is not to be saved from COVID-19. Our biggest need is to be forgiven of our sins. Our disobedience separates us from God, and all our good deeds cannot reconnect us to Him. That’s why God sent Jesus to die on the cross for us. He paid the price for our sins so we can be forgiven and be reunited in a relationship with Him.
3. Good Friday Is Still Good.
Jesus died on the cross for us all. We refer to this day as “Good Friday” not for what we did to Him but for what He did for us. (Re-read that until it sinks in for you.)
4. The Tomb Is Still Empty.
We serve a risen Savior. On Friday, he was hanging on the cross, feeling forsaken by his Father; left alone and nobody to save him. On Friday, he gave up his life and was buried in a borrowed tomb. But then came Sunday! God rolled the stone away. Jesus rose from the grave alive. He reigns forever. Nothing changes that. No virus, no threat, not even death itself can conquer Christ.
5. God Is With You!
Jesus promised to never leave us or forsake us, and he never has…and he never will. His presence in our lives gives us comfort and peace and strength, even in our darkest moments.
6. There Is Healing and Hope in Christ.
Jesus is still the Great Physician. Not only can he heal our bodies, he can also heal our hearts. He offers grace for today and hope for each tomorrow.
7. Heaven Is Being Prepared For You!
I’ve often said, “This world is either the closest to Heaven or closest to Hell we will ever get.” How we respond to Jesus determines which is true for us. For those who trust and obey the Lord, this world – with all its trials and troubles – is as close as we will ever get to Hell. The best is yet to come for those who believe.
While our present situation may seem like Friday, remember…Sunday’s coming!