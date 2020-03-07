Get ready, everyone. It’s time to turn those clocks forward one hour. At exactly, 2 a.m. on March 8, we will enter Daylight Saving Time. You know the old adage, “Spring forward!” Well, don’t forget to turn those clocks one hour ahead or you will be late until the fall!
Benjamin Franklin said, “If we take care of the minutes, the years will take care of themselves.”
Just one minute. Sixty seconds. It doesn’t seem like that much until we wish we had that minute back. Time is the most precious commodity we have. It’s more valuable than your money or your education or your job. You could make more money, get more education, or even start a new job. But when you’re out of time, you are out of life. Time is your life.
The Bible gives us great advice when it comes to how we invest our time. Let’s be honest here: We all have a limited amount of time. The days of life quickly fade away.
James asks, “What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” (James 4:14). Each day we wake up and see the sunshine, let’s give thanks for the gift of time the Lord has given us.
Since our time is limited, it only makes sense that we manage our time well. Ephesians 5:16 tells us to “Make the most use of your time.”
When our children were young, an older man in our church told me, “Enjoy them while they’re young. They grow up real fast.” He could never have been more right! We now have one getting married, another in college, and our youngest graduating high school. As the saying goes, “The days are long, but the years are short.”
Since time is so valuable and limited, it makes sense for us to be aware of any “time vampires” that may be sucking away the best moments of our days. Take a few minutes to consider what may be stealing your time and eliminate them.
Whenever we talk about time, we immediately think about being more productive. I’m all for it. However, one of the best ways to be more productive is scheduling regular times for rest and renewal. God set the pattern for us by working for six days and then resting on the seventh. I have found that, when I take regular time to rest my body and renew my spirit, I am more productive than when I ignore the rhythm of life God ordained.
As you reset your clock this weekend, would you pause for a few moments and thank God for each moment He gives you? Each day is a gift, that’s why we call it the present. Also, ask Him to grant you wisdom to make the most of the days He gives. You may even want to rethink your work and rest habits to bring them into alignment with God’s plans.
Here’s what I know: Time is your life, so use it well.