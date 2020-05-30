Graduates of 2020 have not gotten the red carpet treatment we would have liked to have given them. There were glorious races never run, games never played or watched, sublime performances and concerts never given or enjoyed, valedictory speeches never written or spoken, a last semester of saying a leisurely good by that dissolved unexpectedly, their glory that we never basked in.
How hard to have left a place without knowing it would be your last time together, how hard to have the last lingering enjoyment of your classmates and teachers gone as if everyone had suddenly died. Less important things are now possible for us – malls and bowling alleys are allowed to open, but graduates of 2020 gave us a gift of love at great cost.
All the gatherings of a multitude were forgone so we wouldn’t breathe each other’s breath or be enclosed too close together. As time has gone on to show that it’s through the air in enclosed spaces where many people are gathered for sustained periods of time where risk of transmission is greatest, we see now the events we didn’t gather at probably saved more than one person’s life. The semester that didn’t finish is class of 2020’s gift to us, a very mature gift, like the students from it I’ve known, a gift from responsible, strong, and loving people to their loved ones.
Pentecost will taste different this year. When in John’s gospel the risen Christ breathes the Holy Spirit on the disciples, we’ll be making sure we’re not breathing anyone else’s breath. We won’t be like the disciples in Acts, who gathered together in a room in a city bustling with a great gathering of pilgrims from all over the world. But the Spirit will be reaching for us all the same, to teach us each other’s languages so we can speak the word of love to each other; so we can do that great work of disciples and Christ: working for each other’s health and life, whether by actual labors or by refraining from gathering physically, respecting the fragility of each other’s life, treasuring that life.
At Buffalo Creek Wildlife Area last week, my son and I plowed through thigh-high garlic mustard, remarking how it looked like no one ever walked here. The trees were massive and starting to come into full leaf. The birds were really going at it, but on our way back out the nettles started stinging through the wet knees of my jeans. When I saw some beautiful wet new fungi on a downed tree, I took more than a little sample for identification, because no way was I coming back if it turned out to be edible.
It was sulphur shelf, so delicious I got my husband to go back with me the next day. By now it was too muddy to drive the B road in and we about slid down it, even on foot. I was so sure that sulphur shelf was going to jump out at me, I never realized what luck it was to have seen it the first time until I tried to find it the second. I went up to log after log, but no go. I gave up, but on the way out I took a fresh gleaming yellow one to ID. A hell of a hot humid slog up through black mud.
It was a chanterelle.
Editor’s Note: All wild mushrooms should be properly identified and cooked before consuming.