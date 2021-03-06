It was a wedding celebration they will never forget. The reception was still going strong three days into the festivities. But then, when the party was reaching its peak, disaster struck. They had run out of wine. When you’re trying to please a crowd, that is not the way to do it.
You can read about this wedding banquet in the Bible by looking up John, Chapter 2. On the surface, it may sound like a problem we really can’t relate to. But before you dismiss this story, let me ask you, “What have you run out of recently?” Do you find yourself running out of patience, strength, answers, energy, hope?
Where do you go when you’ve run out of what you run on? There are plenty of places people turn to, hoping to find what they are lacking. Some hope to find a refill in a bottle. Others try to recapture what was lost through hard work and determination. I know far too many people who give up trying to restore what was lost. They believe broken lives in a broken world is as good as it gets.
What if God could do what seems to be impossible? What if God performed a miracle for you? Are you open to a miracle?
It was Albert Einstein who said, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
When the wine bottles were empty at the wedding, Mary, the mother of Jesus, became part of the miracle. She went to Him and explained the situation. Her actions give us a great example of what to do when we have a problem we cannot solve: take it to Jesus.
Mary was very specific with the problem. She said, “They have no more wine.” She did not make a demand. She simply explained the situation. No demands or flowery words. But in bringing the problem to Jesus, Mary became part of the miracle. When you bring a specific problem to Jesus, do so with an explicit faith that He can do what seems impossible.
Something else to think about: Mary told the servants, “Do whatever He tells you.” That’s great faith! She had no idea what Jesus would tell them to do. While Mary did not know exactly what Jesus would do, she believed whatever He did would be exactly right.
Jesus told the servants to fill six stone jars with water and take them to the master of the wedding banquet. As they carried the jars to the host, something miraculous happened. The water turned into wine! The molecular structure of the water was transformed. The host declared it was the best wine of the entire wedding party. As Mark Batterson said, “Sometimes God shows up. Sometimes God shows off.”
Everyone wants a miracle. But there’s a catch: no one wants to be in a situation where we need a miracle. If you don’t have a problem, you don’t need a miracle. If you aren’t facing an obstacle, you don’t need a miracle. If you aren’t staring at an impossible situation, you don’t need God to do the impossible. The prerequisite for a miracle is a problem. And the greater the problem, the greater the potential for a miracle.
The great news is nothing has changed since Jesus turned the water into wine. He’s just as able to make the impossible possible. If you have a problem, why not do as Mary did and bring that need to Jesus?