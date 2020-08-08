Benjamin Franklin said, “It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it.”
Let me introduce you to Andy Beckstoffer. Andy is a grape grower and he owns 1,000 acres of prime vineyard real estate in the Napa, California, area. Andy only sells grapes. He does not make wine. He has a reputation for growing the best grapes in Napa and he will not sell to just anyone. In fact, one Napa winemaker told me a story about how Andy approached him and offered to sell him some of his grapes.
Andy Beckstoffer will only sell his grapes to winemakers he respects and considers to be excellent at their craft. Why? Andy says, “If you want to do business with me, you’ve got to believe.”
Andy is concerned about reputational risk. He has built his reputation around producing high-quality grapes. Andy won’t risk his reputation selling his grapes to an average wine maker.
Jesus knows about and appreciates good wine. At a wedding feast in Cana (John 2) he knew exactly what kind of wine would impress the guests when the supply of wine gave out. Knowing something about wine, Jesus uses the metaphor of a vineyard to describe his relationship with his followers (John 15). Jesus is the vine, the source of life for the vineyard. God the Father is the vineyard owner and winemaker. You and I are the branches. We are the vital link between the vine, Jesus, and the grapes. The grapes represent what your life is producing.
Things don’t always go well in the vineyard. In Isaiah 5 God describes a vineyard that is perfect. It is planted on a fertile hillside. God uses the best vines. But there was a problem.
“Then he looked for a crop of good grapes, but it yielded only bad fruit.” God laments over the vineyard, “What more could have been done for my vineyard than I have done for it?”
This is a metaphor for God’s ongoing relationship with God’s people. God plants and nurtures a wonderful vineyard. But we, the branches, produce bad grapes. Bad grapes produce bad wine. When this happens, whose reputation gets sullied? God’s reputation takes a hit because of us.
Jesus says, “I am the vine…you are the branches.” It is important to notice that as a follower of Jesus you are not the end product, the grape. You are the conduit for producing grapes with the grace and love that flow through you from the vine. Jesus is emphasizing the relationship between himself and his followers. A relationship that is intended to produce excellent grapes that will reflect well on the winemaker, who is God. The quality of the wine depends on the quality of the grape which depends on the quality of the branch’s connection to the vine. This is how you and I become a reputational risk for God.
Being connected is relational language. When it comes to relationships there is no substitute for time. Spending time with God is nonnegotiable if your life is to produce good things. Great wine is always a reflection of where it comes from. God is the winemaker. Jesus is the vine. You are the branch. Your life produce grapes. The wine your grapes produce will determine the reputation of the winemaker. I have had the pleasure of drinking wine made from Beckstoffer grapes. His great reputation is well-deserved.
Life is too short to drink bad wine. How do the grapes produced in your life create a demand for God, for the church? Will the “wine” produced from your “grapes” be given a high rating by Wine Enthusiast or end up being sold in a box at Target? God’s reputation is being forged by what your life produces. Are you putting God’s reputation at risk?