The other morning our golden retriever, Ginger, was taking me for a walk when I spotted a penny on the ground. As a kid, if I happened to find any money, I would quickly stoop down and snatch up the penny faster than anything. But as I grew older, the hassle of picking up a penny seemed too much trouble for what it’s worth. After all, it’s only a penny. And it cost the U.S. Government almost 2 cents to manufacture those nearly worthless coins. What’s the point of picking them up?
As I’ve grown older, I believe I’ve grown wiser. There is value in the simple things of life, and they can teach us so much. So, I stop to pick up pennies (and any other money I see on the ground)!
As I picked up that penny, I asked Ginger how it got there. Did it bounce out of a child’s hand as they made their way to Kwik Star to buy a pack of gum? Did it tumble out of a frantic mother’s purse as she looked for her keys while she was late for work? Did it belong to a mechanic, whose calloused fingers can no longer grasp the thin metal coin? The dog thought I was loony and decided we will never know the story behind this long-lost penny.
This penny reminded me of a story I read about a man who makes a habit of picking up lost coins. Whenever he picks up a penny he takes it as a message from God, encouraging him to trust the Lord, no matter what may be happening that day.
As I put the penny in my pocket, I remembered the inscription stamped just above President Lincoln’s head: “In God We Trust.” The Bible tells us to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
When you think about it, if we are not careful, our trust in God can become like that penny. Has your trust in the Lord become tarnished with sin and neglect? Perhaps you have under-valued the importance of trusting God in all situations. Maybe in the busyness of life you’ve simply forgotten where your trust needs to be. Have you lost your trust in the Lord? Or even discarded your trust because you can no longer see it worth anything?
If that’s you, let me encourage you to stoop down far enough to trust the Lord once again. Trust doesn’t come naturally for us. We must consciously decide to place our faith in God. Sure, you have strengths, abilities, and wisdom to make a dent in your problems. But how often have you come up short on strength, or lacking in abilities, or bankrupt on ideas? The fact is, every person will find there are problems too tough to tackle on our own. We need help from one who is present in our problems and able to solve them.
King David understood the power of trust when he said, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear…”(Psalm 46:1-2). A refuge is a place of protection, safety, or retreat. When we trust in God, we discover a level of protection we never knew while trying to figure out life on our own.
God is also our Strength. Let’s face it, there are storms we cannot avoid, and we will need strength to forge through them. God promises to give us all the strength we need, no matter what we face.
Thirdly, David shares how God is an “Ever-present help in trouble.” There are some people who never seem to be around when help is needed. Others may be present, but they aren’t much help. Aren’t you glad for those who not only are present, but they are a great help in troubled times? That’s what God is for all who run to Him for shelter and strength.
So, next time you see a penny, stop long enough to pick it up. And as you do, let it be a gentle reminder from the Lord to trust in Him, no matter what.