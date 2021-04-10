On Monday of this past week, I had two people share an article with me by Kate Murphy. Kate is a Presbyterian minister in Charlotte, North Carolina.
One of the people is a minister friend of mine. The other is my brother-in-law. My brother-in-law noted in the email he sent me, “I think that the mainstream church’s almost deafening silence to the lies, character assignations, moral lapses, etc. (in politics and culture), has caused the church to forfeit its moral authority, and now organized religion has nothing to say to me.”
He’s not alone in thinking the church lacks the power to speak to people’s lives. Let me share parts of Kate Murphy’s article with you.
“Earlier this week, Gallup released polling data showing that less than 50 percent of Americans report belonging to a faith community. Back in 1970, when Gallup first began tracking this data, more than 70 percent of Americans belonged to religious communities.
“The party line is to blame ‘this generation’ for being less faithful, or ‘the media’ for corrupting hearts or ‘the government’ for taking prayer out of school. Once we’ve finished blaming those outside our communities, we turn to those inside and pressure them to give more, work more, sacrifice more to reverse the trend. But I don’t think any of that is a faithful response.
“Because, while church membership is declining, people are still as hungry for the things of God as they ever have been. People are still seeking justice, forgiveness, hope, love, and belonging. People are still desperate for mercy, for meaning, for second chances. People are still seeking the Holy, and the Holy One is still seeking people. So the problem isn’t with those outside the church, and it certainly isn’t with God. The problem – and it is a problem – is with us. The problem is that most of the church in America looks more like America than the body of Christ.”
Does the American church look more like America than the body of Christ?
In Acts 4, we see a simple formula for being the body of Christ. “Now the whole group of those who believed were of one heart and soul…everything they owned was held in common. With great power the apostles gave their testimony to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and there was not a needy person among them.”
Here’s the formula. See a need. Meet a need. Impact the world. The result: no needy people were among them. It’s a picture of a church engaged in a way of being that stood in glaring contrast to the culture around them.
Does the church resemble America more than it resembles the body of Christ we see in the first century church? In Acts, the church knew how to do community. And it was powerful. What did the Acts 4 church have that the church today struggles with?
God created a community called the church as the means to share the good news of what God has done through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The premise of this community is that God came into the world in Jesus and that the continued presence of Jesus in the world today is seen and experienced through the church. And the engine that drives the testimony of the church regarding Jesus Christ is generosity.
Think about it. There was not one needy person among them. The community of faith we see in Acts was powerful because of the generosity they exhibited in their relationships with those both inside and outside their community. See a need. Meet a need. Impact the world for Christ. It was a powerful testimony in the first century. It is a power testimony in the 21st century.
My brother-in-law asked that I share my professional opinion regarding the article and a church that no longer has anything to say to him. Here goes. You have a valid point, as does the author of the article. The church can do better. The church must do better. But for too long people have walked away from the church rather than doing the hard work of making the church better. I welcome your presence and support, indeed your generosity, in making the church look less like America and more like what Jesus had in mind for it to be.