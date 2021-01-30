We have spent time behind masks and keeping our distance from one another. We will remember the changes in our lives through holidays and special events being extremely different. Things in our lives changed so fast compared to years ago. In the 1940s and 1950s, Detective Dick Tracy had a wristwatch radio. In 2018, the first real Dick Tracy wristwatch was produced.
People used to have time to get used to new inventions before it was a household belonging. Well, as I have been reflecting on the warp speed of technology changes in the last few years compared to the three-year construction of the first computer in 1946, the pandemic has caused us to delve into the use of technology just to keep up with being able to communicate. Who ever thought the day would come that we would be able to have a wristwatch way more advanced than Dick Tracy’s?
Having a tendency of falling, my brother asked me to get an iWatch so if I had a hard fall and got hurt, my watch would say, “I detect you fell, would you like me to call 911.” If I don’t give an answer within 20 seconds, it will call 911. The watch does many other things, such as giving me my pulse rate, an RCG, and receiving and making phone calls. There are many different apps. Things are changing so quickly that it is hard to keep up, so I have to choose the apps for my special interests.
During this shelter in time, Zoom, FaceTime, and others have kept us in touch with our friends and family, giving us the chance to meet new people from around the world, go to webinars, take classes, and the list goes on. Our grocery shopping has changed to ordering our groceries online and then going and picking them up curbside. We order our supper and then go pick it up. Don’t know about you, but I am longing for more personal relationships, the touch, the face-to-face visiting.
We have witnessed how God has blessed people to create all these advancements. Think of all the new advancements made in the field of science and other areas. Most of all, think about how God has blessed us. Without the technology we have had to see and be with others online, the pandemic would have been so much worse to bear. May we use the advancements wisely and not as constant distractions which pull us from being intentional in our prayers and Bible studies.
As we navigate the changes in life, may we remember Romans 15:13 (NKJV), “Now may the God of hope fill you with joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”