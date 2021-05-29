In 1868, General John A. Logan, the commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, declared that Decoration Day would be observed on May 30. Civil War soldiers’ graves were to be decorated with flowers on that day. As time went on, it became known as Memorial Day, and honored the dead of all American wars.
Those we remember each Memorial Day are those who gave their human lives out of love for our American way of life. We remember those who have come home with the scars of war changing their way of life so we can have our American freedom. We also decorate graves of others who have influenced our lives. May we never forget to give thanks for the nation’s brave as we remember our friends and loved ones, especially those who wore the uniform of one of the United States Armed Forces.
As a child, the week before the 30th, we would go to the cemeteries, wash the grave stones and markers, and trim the grass around them. We would put flowers on each grave and then with a picnic we shared stories of those who had passed away. I didn’t really understand until my uncle was missing in action. I was five, and I couldn’t grasp that he wouldn’t come home to be at family gatherings and play with his children and me. His children would never be able to touch and love him. He wouldn’t be there for them when they fell and hurt themselves or for future special events. My aunt had to raise the children by herself with family love, support, and help.
From what the family went through and how things changed, I developed a deep appreciation for those who gave their all, and the families that were left behind. That is why it is so important to see the POW/MIA (Prisoners of War and Missing In Action) flag flying so that those men and women under those titles are remembered.
From the time I was a Brownie Scout, Girl Scout, and member of the marching band, I remember being so excited to take part in the Memorial Day parade. It gave me a sense of being part of something big to say, “Thank you!” through my actions. I looked forward to when the parade would stop when the veterans were on the bridge and someone would lower a wreath down to the river and release it so it would float down the river.
The spirit of the people and the patriotic music was so moving. I miss that patriotism, and feel God does, too.
In Colorado, I taught children of several POWs, and had two in our congregation. I quickly learned they did not talk about what they experienced. Their replies were: “God got us through it.” and “My faith grew stronger.” Many POWs committed suicide, as it was so traumatic. Think about all of the men and women who came home with memories of experiences that haunted them.
Let us all remember and give thanks for all that have had such love for the country that they were willing to protect our way of life. Some that gave their life, those that have suffered great pain and trauma in their lives due to their serving in the Armed Services, and all the families that sacrificed and suffered because of their loved one’s commitment and sacrifice.
God, we lift up to you all the men and women of our armed forces at home and abroad, protect and keep them in your heavenly care, give them strength and courage to face all that confronts them, and may they feel your presence and protection around them. This we ask in Jesus’ Holy Name. Amen
May we always REMEMBER the cost of our freedom.