I think I have become technology dependent. Not addicted, just dependent.
I’ve been camping with my family, and it seems as if every state park we pick has terrible cell service and no available Wi-Fi. I know, I’m supposed to be camping, but sometimes you just need access to the Internet. I have absolutely no problem ignoring all the notifications on my phone. I can go weeks without email, and it wouldn’t bother me. I could even give up my Solitaire Suite and not suffer too much withdrawal. But sometimes, I just need the Internet.
I had a very important Zoom meeting last Saturday, and had to sit outside the park headquarters and leach off their Wi-Fi. I had to write an article for the paper, and ended up doing it on my phone (yup, this was all written on my phone and saved until I could find some cell service). Yes, I am technology dependent.
It seems crazy to me that in my children’s lifetimes the world has changed so much. I now have the ability to check in on my kids any time I want, whether they like it or not. My parents had to rely on neighbors and gossip to know what I was up to. I can control my AC from anywhere in the world (as long as I have Internet).
It’s fine to rely on the Internet and cellphones for some things – keeping in touch with friends, family, and coworkers. Sometimes this technology helps us find answers to homework questions and obscure medical problems. But it is not fine to be dependent SOLELY on technology.
In Psalm 20:7, David addresses this with the technology of his day. He says, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses; but we trust in the name of the Lord.”
Any technology we have is a gift from God. It is neither good nor evil; it is what we make of it. It can be used for harm, or for healing. It can also become a distraction from the one who gave us the gift – the one in whom our trust belongs.
Yes, I have become dependent on technology and, thankfully, this camping trip has taught me that lesson once again. (Maybe I need to do more camping!) And thankfully I know where my strength and hope and joy come from – they come from the Lord.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)
So, put your phone away and shut down your computer, and find the goodness of the Lord in His creation.