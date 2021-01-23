Did you hear the one about partisan hacks? They were advised that no matter what statistics they use to back up their lies, they should always remember that mathematics is the true source of division.
Unless you have spent the last few years or so living under a rock, it’s pretty evident that our nation needs some help. There is much division, fear, clamor, and anger all around.
What can we do about this? While I believe there are a number of things available to us, I want to focus on one area for believers, which is prayer. If you are an atheist or an agnostic, let me save you several minutes by saying you can stop reading this article now. The reason is simple, I’m going to talk about praying effectively for our nation.
For any prayer to be effective, it must be based on the Word of God. In I Timothy 2:1-4 we are given instructions on how to pray for our nation. “Therefore, I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”
We are informed here that we are to pray for all men. How can I do that? I don’t know everybody. We are given the answer in verse two where we are informed to pray for kings and all who are in authority. We don’t have a king here in the United States, but we do have a president, vice president, congress, senators, and the supreme court. We also have state, county, and municipal officials who make decisions that affect us all. So, when we pray for our leaders, we in essence are praying for everyone.
I also want you to note that we are told to pray for our leaders first of all. That means before I pray for myself, my family, my loved ones, neighbors, co-workers, or anyone or anything else, I am to pray for my nation. I believe one reason people have gotten frustrated with prayer and not seen the results they desired is we have gotten things out of order. We need to put first things first.
Did you notice that in these instructions on praying for the leaders of our nation, nothing is said about praying for them if you voted for them? If you didn’t vote for them, you are not granted an exception to pray for them. Also note, part of our praying is to be giving thanks for them – again, even if we didn’t vote for them.
What are we to pray for when praying for our leaders? Proverbs 14:34 says, “Doing right brings honor to a nation.” (CEV) “Doing right” is not based on my ideas, opinions, or theories. It’s not based on what political party I belong to. It’s based on the unchanging truth of God’s Word. We pray that our leaders pass laws that are based on God’s Word because then it helps everyone regardless of political party or beliefs and brings honor to our nation.
One final thought here, I can’t find anywhere in these instructions that complaining about our leaders is ever ok. In fact, the Bible indicates we can undo our prayers by complaining. Truth be told, it’s much easier to find fault, complain, and share the imperfections of our leaders on social media and with others than to pray. So as believers, let’s make the choice to be part of the solution, not a part of the problem. Let’s spend more time praying and less time complaining.