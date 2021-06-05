Have you ever ridden in a hot air balloon? If so, you can thank two Frenchmen.
Joseph and Jacques Montgolfier had studied the science of ballooning since they were kids. While working at their father’s paper factory, the boys discovered that a lightweight paper or cloth bag would float into the air when it was filled with hot air. Through the years, they conducted various experiments, learning valuable lessons along the way.
Then, on June 4, 1783, they made history in a small community in southern France. They filled their balloon with heated air by burning straw and wool under the opening at the bottom of the bag. And, before an astonished crowd, the balloon rose up, up, and away nearly 3,000 feet into the air. The vessel flew for 10 minutes before settling down to the ground more than a mile away from where it rose.
The brothers repeated the demonstration before King Louis XVI and Marie Antionette a few months later. This flight included their first passengers: one duck, one sheep, and one rooster unknowingly stood in a basket tied to the bottom of the balloon and then found themselves accomplishing what no one in the barnyard ever thought possible. The flight was a success, and the rest, as they say, is history.
My wife and I took a hot air balloon ride for our 15th wedding anniversary. It was one of the most breathtaking and peaceful experiences of our lives. Our balloon was heated by a propane tank and was controlled by an experienced pilot. As our bright red balloon took us higher into the sky, I could not believe how far I could see! Hills that seemed so big from the ground level appeared small. Instead of a rough, bumpy ride, our trip was smooth and quiet.
Even today, when I see a hot air balloon, I am amazed that something so big can fly.
While balloons now come in many shapes and sizes, they all have one common requirement: without the heated air inside of them, the balloons go nowhere. In a similar way, we need God’s Spirit filling us in order to live the life we’re designed to live. You can go through all the best practices of a spiritual life – prayer, Bible reading, serving, giving, and so much more – but without God’s Spirit providing the power inside of you, there is no lift-off or life. You’re just an empty bag needing to be filled.
The spiritual parallels between a hot air balloon and the Christian life are many. As God’s Spirit fills you, you are able to overcome obstacles that may have seemed impossible to conquer. Also, when we’re filled with His Spirit, we will begin to develop a spiritual discernment – able to see further and better than we ever have before. And don’t forget about the joy and peace you will experience along the way.
Before Jesus returned to Heaven, He assured His followers by saying, “I will send the Holy Spirit, just as my Father promised. But stay here in the city until the Holy Spirit comes and fills you with power from Heaven” (Luke 24:49).
That promise is as true today as it was when Jesus first spoke it.
Just as the hot air balloon cannot do anything without being filled, so it is with our spiritual lives. We cannot do anything without His help. But when God’s Spirit fills you, there is no limit to what He can enable you to accomplish. Pray for God to fill you up and lift you up today.