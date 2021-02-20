There are certain numbers that are more important to you than to others. You know, the numbers you have memorized like your birthday, Social Security number, and your mother’s phone number. I don’t know about you, but I can still tell you the phone number and address of the house I grew up in. (But I can’t remember what I was supposed to get at Fareway.)
Even in the Bible, there are certain numbers that are more important than others (no, God does not play favorites). Three (3) is the number of days Jesus spent in the tomb, and the number of disciples in Jesus’ inner circle (Peter, James, and John). Twelve (12) is the number of the original Jewish tribes, and the number of disciples Jesus called. Forty (40) is the number of days and nights it rained in the Great Flood, and the number of years the Hebrews wandered in the wilderness, and the number of days Elijah walked to get to Mount Horeb, and the number of days Jesus spent in the wilderness, and the number of days Jesus spent on earth after his resurrection. Yeah, 40 seems to be pretty important.
Forty is also the number of days in the season of Lent (it’s a little confusing, Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on the day before Easter but doesn’t include any of the Sundays because those are considered Little Easters – how they came up with that, I don’t know).
Whenever anything lasts for 40 days or 40 years in the Bible, there is a significant change on Day 41 or Year 41. On Day 41, the rains subsided and humans were given a fresh start. In Year 41, the Hebrews reached the Promised Land. On Day 41, God revealed his presence to Elijah. On Day 41, Jesus began his ministry. On Day 41, Jesus ascended into Heaven. Forty is important, but 41 makes it worth it.
These 40 days of Lent are a time to repent, reflect, fear, fast, journey, or whatever your Lenten practice might be, but it is Day 41 we look forward to.
Keep your eyes fixed on Christ and the Cross, and we’ll all gather together in celebration on Day 41. It’s been a long time coming.