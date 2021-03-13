“Once, upon the last day of a golden summer, there was a boy...and a bear. The boy, who we shall meet in a moment, was called Christopher Robin. The bear was called Winnie the Pooh. And together, they had many grand adventures in a remarkable place called the Hundred Acre Wood. But the grandest and most extraordinary of all those adventures was still to begin.”
So opens Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin.
In Hebrews 11, we read of our spiritual ancestors who refused to settle down. They got up, got out, and got moving in new directions. Our spiritual heritage is full of wanderlust. At some point, everyone in the Bible is traveling somewhere. Motivated by God’s promise of something new around the next bend. The life of faith is the grand adventure.
“By faith, Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to a place that he was going to receive as an inheritance. He went out without knowing where he was going.” Abraham was living the grand adventure. He could have easily turned around and gone back home or settled down. Abraham, and all who embrace the grand adventure of faith, are always looking forward to what God has for them. “They are longing for a better country, that is, a heavenly one.”
On the grand adventure of faith, our home is always ahead of us, a city that God has prepared. Until then, we live as “strangers and immigrants on earth.” This world is not our home. But the temptation is to treat this world as though it is our home. What God has prepared is beyond what we see and experience now. The real danger in life is not in moving into the unknown of what is ahead, but in staying put.
Christopher Robin and Pooh shared many grand adventures together. The next one was always ahead of them. The challenge for every follower of Jesus is to live the grand adventure of faith. An adventure that is always ahead of you and that you discover one step at a time. Your next step is always the most important one.
While you are on earth you are a stranger, an immigrant, someone who doesn’t belong. But you want to belong. You want to make this earth your home. And, frankly, that is why you experience life as being difficult. Your home is a heavenly one. A place you move closer to with your next step. So what makes this journey an adventure?
What puts the adventure into your grand adventure of faith is answering this question: Why has God put me in this place, at this time? You are to be a blessing in this temporary place we call earth. That blessing hinges on the next step you take in faith. But are you open to such adventures? Are you willing to believe that God has prepared your permanent home, and it’s not here, it’s ahead of you? Or are you settled down, watching reruns of “The Price Is Right,” taking in all the kids’ and grandkids’ activities, and preferring your comfortable recliner to any new adventures?
My wife and I have made the decision that the next step in our grand adventure of faith involves moving to Florida. Packing and going through all the stuff accumulated in the last 21 years was exhausting. A testimony to how we had settled down. The high value you place on your personal stuff and comfort is a huge barrier to the next step on the grand adventure of faith. But there is an even greater barrier.
Even when you know in your heart the status quo is unacceptable, it is difficult to dare to move beyond it. Taking the next step seems huge and unattainable. Remember, the real danger you face is not stepping into an unknown future, but in staying put.
Christopher Robin knew he couldn’t stay put. He knew that Pooh would have more grand adventures, but without him. As I prepare to leave this community and the people I have grown to love and value, we will continue our grand adventures without each other. I will take the next step on the grand adventure of faith without the benefit of the relationships I have come to treasure and depend on. As you take your next step on the grand adventure of faith on the journey towards the fulfillment of God’s promises, I will leave you with the words Christopher Robin comforted Pooh with.
“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.”
I think that is God’s message to each of us taking the next step on the grand adventure of faith.