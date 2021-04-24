Did you hear the one about the three boys fighting at the zoo? The zookeeper finally separated them and says, “Alright, I want each of you to tell me his name and what he’s doing here.”
The first boy says, “My name is Mitch, and I was trying to feed peanuts to the gorillas.”
The second boy then says, “My name is Ralph, and I was trying to feed peanuts to the gorillas.”
The third boy says, “My name is Peanuts.”
As we look around our world today, there is a lot of fighting going on. There is fighting between nations, political parties, neighbors, and yes, even in the church. For believers, there is only one fight in which we are called to engage. We’re told in I Timothy 6:12 to fight the good fight of faith. The Bible In Basic English translates this verse as “Be fighting the good fight of the faith…” indicating that this is an ongoing battle for the believer.
What does this faith fight entail? While there are many answers to that question, the one I want to focus on in this article is fighting fear. The Bible indicates that fear is an enemy. According to I John 4:18, fear has torment. Other translations say, “fear is crippling,” “fear has a penalty,” and “fear has troubles.”
This is a lesson Job learned the hard way. He himself said, “What I always feared has happened to me. What I dreaded has come true” (Job 3:25 NLT). In other words, fear opens the door for the enemy to bring troubles into our lives.
Fear also will hinder our prayers. Philippians 4:6 informs us to “be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.”
Being anxious or worrying is a form of fear, and it will render our prayers worthless.
I read of a story about a man, his wife, and grown son, who were working many years ago in a cotton field. Storm clouds appeared, and soon it began to thunder. Then the lightning got bad. They began to run for shelter from the storm. It began to look like they were not going to make it, so the parents dropped to their knees and began to pray.
The boy said, “Come on, Ma and Pa, a scared prayer ain’t no account.”
There is much truth in the boy’s statement. If we want to avoid troubles, and get results from our prayers, we must overcome fear. In doing so, we are fighting the good fight of faith. I like the fact that it’s called the GOOD fight. What is a good fight? It’s one you win.
Fear is a fight we face every day. It’s also a fight that we can win every day. We looked at I John 4:18 earlier regarding fear having torment. The first part of this verse says, “There is no fear in love: true love has no room for fear…” (BBE).
Friend, let’s choose to walk in love which believes the best of others and credits them with good intentions. By doing so, we can win the good fight of faith.