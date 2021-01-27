INDEPENDENCE – Many pastures in Iowa were stressed in 2020, either from dry conditions, storm damage, or overgrazing. Pasture grasses require rest, nutrition, and proper management to reach optimum production. Several meetings will be held in Northeast Iowa to focus on pasture recovery in 2021.
Topics will include evaluating the current forage status to develop a plan of action, tools and techniques to provide recovery for existing pastures, renovation practices for severely damaged pastures, and grazing techniques to provide for long-term production of pastures. The program is also designed for participant interaction.
Programs will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- February 15, Tama County Extension Office
- February 18, Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dance Pavilion
- February 22, Buchanan County, Heartland Acres
- February 23, Edgewood Event Center
- February 25, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Pearson Hall
Beef quality assurance (BQA) training will also be held on the dates and locations listed, beginning at varying times. Call your extension office and ask about pre-registering for both events. In Buchanan County, BQA will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, preregistration for pasture recovery and BQA is REQUIRED, and attendance is limited for some sessions. Masks will be required. Please social distance yourself.
Call to register:
- Buchanan County, 319-334-7161
- Delaware County, 563-927-4201
- Fayette County, 563-425-3331
- Jackson County, 563-652-4923
- Tama County, 641-484-2703
This event is co-sponsored by the Buchanan, Fayette, Jackson, and Tama County Extension districts, ISU Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Center.
For more information, please call Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739 or email dschwab@iastate.edu.