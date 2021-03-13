INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is currently working to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the age 65 and older tier. As we are making these calls, we are finding that many of these people have already received the vaccine.
If you are 65 years or older and have not received the vaccine yet, and would like to get it, please call the location of your primary care provider.
- Medical Associates of BCHC: 319-334-2541
- BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup: 319-827-2243
- BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein: 319-283-2651