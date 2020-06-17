INDEPENDENCE – Tex and Anna Mae Pentecost will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary at home with a quiet, private dinner.
Tex came to Iowa from Texas in 1961, working on the pipeline. He met Anna Mae Gates at the Rush Park Tavern in 1963. They enjoyed chatting together and each other’s company. Later, Anna Mae was driving home and her windows iced over. She pulled into the filling station where Tex was working and asked if he would clean her windows off.
Shortly after, Tex asked her for a date. Anna Mae said she liked him and his green convertible, and said yes to the date. Tex said his life has been blessed ever since.
They were married June 26, 1965. Tex’s twin brother, Maury, was the best man, and Joanie, Maury’s wife, was the matron of honor.
The couple has been blessed with four children – Linda (Jim) Waite of Gainesville, Florida, LouAnn (Chris) Bresson of Independence, John (Judy) of Waverly, and Michael (Kylie) of North Liberty. They have 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Anna Mae said, “It has been a joy to listen to the stories of Tex’s life, the people he has met, and to be part of his story.”
Please send cards to the happy couple at 1591 Grant Avenue Independence, IA 50644.