JESUP – To mark the end of the most recent tax season, and some personnel updates, members of Ridihalgh Fuelling Snitker Weber & Co., Certified Public Accountants – or RFSW – gathered in the firm’s Jesup office on a rainy Thursday afternoon for some group photos and good-natured ribbing and camaraderie.
When asked about the firm and its strengths, Amanda Coonrad, business and communications manager and staff accountant, said, “We have a family-like, relaxed atmosphere, yet we’re determined and professional.
“With COVID and all the new laws and changes, it was challenging for everyone. Our firm faced obstacles and questions one cannot ever fully prepare for, but our staff worked together relentlessly and seamlessly to navigate the new changes and, in turn, continued to provide professional and accurate service.”
Founded in 1975, the firm operates from three area locations, 641 Young Street in Jesup, 819 1st Street E in Independence, and 14 E Charles Street in Oelwein. Three of the four original partners remain a big part of the organization as partners emeritus – Gene Fuelling (CPA, Oelwein), Don Snitker (CPA, Oelwein), and Don Weber (CPA, Jesup).
The fourth original partner, Jim Ridihalgh (CPA, Oelwein), passed away in 2019.
The firm’s newest partners are Jeremy Lockard (CPA, Oelwein), since 2015, and Brent Waters (CPA, Oelwein) since 2017.
This tax season saw some staff changes. In the Oelwein office, staff accountant Elizabeth Smith was named finance director and employee benefits liaison, and John Noll, staff accountant, has the additional role of IT administration and RSM liaison. Evan Benson joined the staff as a tax professional.
Other staff members in Oelwein include Diane Hartmann, payroll manager, AP/AR, office manager; Cathy Link, administrative professional; Bryce Bentley, tax professional; and Missie Jakel, tax professional.
In Jesup, Stephanie Leibold joined the firm as an administrative professional.
Other staffers there include tax professionals Trent Youngblut and Danielle Ambrosy.
At the Independence location, staff accountant Amanda Coonrad was named business and communications manager. Cecily Corkery joined the team as a tax professional.
Rounding out the office staff there are Al Flick, CPA, and Jessica Cook, administrative professional.
In addition to tax preparation and planning for individuals, corporations, partnerships, estates and trusts, tax exempt entities, and tax audits, the firm provides:
- Accounting services, including payroll processing (checks, taxes, and forms), W-2s, and 1099s
- Bookkeeping
- Financial statement preparation, compilation, and review
- Management advisory services such as business valuations, acquisitions, and mergers; incorporations and liquidations; business and SBA loan applications; and financial projections
- QuickBooks® setup, training, and support
- Xero® setup, training, and support
- Figured® farm accounting services
“RFSW’s key to success is the ability to continue to go above and beyond expectations for clients and co-workers alike, and all staff stay abreast of federal and state developments annually by attending conferences and webinars,” Coonrad added.
To learn more about RFSW, go to rfws.com. To schedule an appointment with a tax professional, call 319-283-1173 in Oelwein, 319-334-4211 in Independence, or 319-827-6600 in Jesup.