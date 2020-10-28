INDEPENDENCE – The first Buchanan County 4-H Pet Costume Parade and Contest attracted six entries on Sunday. The event took place in the show ring of Black Pavilion at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
Judging the contest were Holly Rosauer, Lori Dietzenbach, and Nikki Barth. The emcee was Buchanan County 4-H Youth Coordinator Jocelyn Bushman.
Bushman asked the contestants about their costume, pet, and Halloween activities. While there was a wide variety of creative costumes, they all answered the same about Halloween. They all planned to attend the trunk or treat event to be held outside in the fairground parking lot following the contest.
The six entries in the ring were:
- Shelly Boman with Jackson the lumberjack.
- Conner Fox with Annie as Superman and Supergirl.
- Kaylee King with Acorn as a witch and her cauldron.
- Keegan King with Penny as a Navy SEAL team.
- Grace Peyton with Raven as a Christmas tree and present. She had help from her mom, Amy.
- The Shellhorns – Ericka, Natalee, and Kenlyn with Zebs and Sunny as characters from Frozen. They had a little assistance from their dad, Travis.
After much deliberation, the judges announced the winning outfits:
- Over-the-Top Costume: Shellhorn family and Zebs and Sunny.
- Funniest Costume: Conner Fox and Annie.
- Most Creative Costume: Grace Peyton and Raven.
- Honorable Mention: Kaylee King and Acorn.
The awards were a 4-H cup filled with candy. All contestants received a ribbon and information about 4-H.
After the parade and costume contest, Bushman drew two names for the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt awards. Winners were the Cheri Reed family and the Buttercup Girls (Ellie Corkery). Bushman later announced the People’s Choice winner as Scarecrow Lowell, located at Cedar Rock and built by Joann Crain.
For more information about 4-H clubs and programs call 319-334-7161, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/Buchanan, or follow “Buchanan County 4-H ISU Extension and Outreach” on Facebook.