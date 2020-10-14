BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County 4-H is sponsoring a pet costume parade and contest on Sunday, October 25, in the show ring at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. All youth through eighth grade are invited to participate. The parade and contest begin at 1 p.m.
The contest will precede the Buchanan County Fair Board’s trunk and treat event. Everyone is welcome. Participants do not need to belong to 4-H to take part in the fun.
Dress up your pet and join the parade. Costumes can be simple or elaborate, according to your pet’s comfort level. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early, and be prepared to answer three or four questions from the judges. Prizes will be awarded!
For more information or to register call 319-334-7161 or go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan.