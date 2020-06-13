Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach is helping you bring summer camp adventures home with you! Rachel DeBoer, 4-H summer intern, is hosting a photography Bingo contest for all area youth in June and July. Signup is ongoing. The cost to register and receive your Bingo card is $5.

Youth are challenged to find and submit a photo that matches the description on each Bingo square. Photos are then sent from their phones via email and Bingos are calculated. Players will be entered into a prize drawing with each Bingo completed. Filling all 25 squares would be 12 Bingos (five across, five down, and two diagonally).

This is a fun activity for the entire family to enjoy on walks throughout the summer.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or rjdeboer@iastate.edu.