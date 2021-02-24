INDEPENDENCE – Notices are being sent out to veterinary clients that, beginning Monday, March 1, Pipestone Veterinary Services will be named Family Animal Care. They will continue to have the same service and staff.
The notice stated, in part, “As part of the PIPESTONE family, we have been named “Pipestone Veterinary Services” to align with other departments in our company. While we are very proud of the impact PIPESTONE has had in the swine industry, our current mission statement, ‘Helping the Farmers of Today Create the Farms of Tomorrow,’ understandably raises some questions for clients who may see us strictly for their family pet!…we are adopting, ‘Animal Care by People Who Care’ as our mission statement to further show the commitment we have to you and your family, whether it be two- or four-footed family members!”
Pipestone Veterinary Services in Independence began in 2008 when they acquired Dr. Peterschmidt’s practice. Dr. Peterschmidt has now transitioned into full retirement.
Family Animal Care continues to offer services for mainly cats and dogs. Services include diagnostic imaging, dental care, surgery, pharmaceuticals, microchipping, end-of-life services, and wellness/preventative care.
“We’re proud of our new equipment for x-rays and anesthesia,” said Bailey Dudley, practice manager for Family Animal Care.
The Family Animal Care wellness plans are divided into four categories based on need: First Year, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The First Year plan includes all recommended vaccines and tests like feline leukemia, heartworm, and blood screens. Spay/neuter packages are available. Silver plans are designed for the basic needs of all family companion pets. The Gold plan includes all Silver options but also a dental package, plus it comes with a bonus of 5 percent off the cost of all Science Diet food and preventive products. The Platinum plan includes all Silver and Gold options but also the dental package, Thyroid T4 screen, and digital radiographs. In addition, the Platinum Plan provides you 10 percent off of all Science Diet food and preventive products.
Family Animal Care will continue providing boarding and grooming services.
The change comes at a time when many have acquired a companion pet while being limited with human social interaction.
“We’ve noticed an increase in ‘pandemic puppies’ this past year,” said Dudley.
This spring, new signage will be in front of the building, and the staff will be receiving new uniforms.
When you call, the phones will be answered with, “Family Animal Care.”
Family Animal Care is located at 405 20th Avenue SW. Their office hours are Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and closed Sunday. Contact them at 319-334-6021 or look for their new website, IndependenceFamilyAnimalCare.com, after March 1.