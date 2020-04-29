INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA plant sale kicked off on Friday, April 24, and continues for the next two weekends (as long as plants remain).
Students will be at the FFA greenhouse on the south end of the jr./sr. high school for these remaining sale times:
- Fridays – May 1 and May 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays – May 2 and May 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All proceeds provide plants/soils/containers for next year’s greenhouse crop, which is a hands-on learning opportunity for the horticulture class.
Follow the Indee Ag Ed Facebook page for more information. Please email Ag Instructor Michael Haden at mhaden@independence.k12.ia.us with any questions.