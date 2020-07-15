INDEPENDENCE – This year saw several long-term teachers retire. Donalyn Pogue is one of them. In honor of her retirement, a parade was held in her honor. The line of cars with coworkers, students, and other well-wishers went by her home and family honking and waving signs. Some circled around for another loop.
Pogue grew up in Delhi and graduated from Maquoketa Valley. She went on to earn a BA in teaching from Iowa Wesleyan College. She started her teaching career in 1990, spending the entire time with the Independence Community School District. She taught in almost every elementary building that had kindergarten, including old East, South, current East (old West).
“I was hired when [old] East went from half-day to full-day kindergarten,” she said. “The district had built a new addition and moved kindergarten from the John Locke building. Melody Malek Rowe, Linda Probert, Penny Payne, and I were the kindergarten teachers that year.
“My first day as a teacher was busy, but I loved every minute,” she said. “There were 24 students in my class.”
A special day for her was when her mother came to her room as a special reader.
“[The students] couldn’t believe she really was my mom and wanted her to stay for center time so they could play with her,” Pogue recalled.
Pogue has always wanted to be a kindergarten teacher.
“I have always enjoyed working with kids and felt that being a teacher would allow me to do what I loved,” she said.
She has also enjoyed working with her coworkers.
“I have been blessed with great colleagues at Independence,” Pogue said “They have been great role models, friends, and always willing to share their ideas. I have a special place in my heart for all the kindergarten teachers I have taught with through the years.”
Pogue encourages young people to go into the education field.
“One reason for becoming a teacher is to contribute to your community in a meaningful way,” she said. “Teaching is hard work, but if you have a love for learning and working with children then this occupation for you. Teaching makes a difference with visible results.”
“The parade was wonderful,” she said. “I was not able to say goodbye to everyone at the end of the year and seeing them made my retirement really special. I am very grateful to all who made it a special day.”
Her kindergarten team gave her gifts having to do with her love for gardening.
Her future plans include being with family, going to her granddaughters’ school and sports events, traveling with friends, gardening, and lots of reading.
“It has been an honor to work for the Independence School District,” she said. “I was blessed to have wonderful parents and students, colleagues, and administrators during my career. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this great ride.”
More retirement stories will be in future issues of the Bulletin Journal.