INDEPENDENCE – At the end of the City of Independence council meeting on Monday evening, July 12, City Manager Al Roder announced that Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach had resigned.
Although no further official statement was released, the past few months the council has held several closed sessions regarding “possible litigation,” and Dallenbach’s name was associated with litigation costs for the police department by comments made during an open session.
Minutes after the announcement, the city posted the position online at www.independenceia.com.
According to the application, job requirements include at least 10 years’ work experience in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the essential functions of the position. Required licenses, registrations, and certifications include possession of a valid State of Iowa Driver’s license; ILEA certified or the ability to obtain within six months of appointment; must possess and maintain throughout employment NIMS certification, a professional permit to carry a weapon as issued by the state of Iowa; shall obtain firearms-competence certification and annually qualify with handgun, shotgun, Taser, and rifle; and must meet all requirements as outlined in the employee handbook.