See Page 6
Pop-A-Top to Reopen
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:35:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:59 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Jodi Grover Announces Run for Iowa House
- Salons open again
- Homan, Sweeney earn high school diploma, AA and AS degrees at the same time
- Coronavirus update
- Memorial Day activities announced for Independence, Jesup
- Finkenauer announces federal grant for Hazleton
- Area Memorial Day services
- Memorial Day preparations
- 2020 J-Hawk softball preview
- Notice of flushing water hydrants
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.