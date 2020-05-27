INDEPENDENCE – Pop-A-Top owner Lori Smith is slowly reopening her redemption center on Friday, May 29.
When the seriousness of the novel coronavirus became apparent in March, she closed her doors to protect her employees and customers. As the last can and bottle redemption center in the area, consumers were quickly impacted. They were told to hold onto their cans during the virus crises.
As the governor is now opening things up and retail businesses are adjusting to new ways of conducting business, so is Smith.
The past few days she has called her employees back to work to sort and prepare inventory to be shipped out to the beverage distributors. She allowed a few larger-scale organizations to drop a trailer load or two by appointment so as to not overwhelm the business.
She is asking the general public to be patient and not bring in every can and bottle at one time on Friday. She is also implementing a limit to the number of customers in the building at one time.
The new hours, starting Friday, will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
Pop-A-Top is located at 112 2nd Avenue SW. To arrange an appointment to drop off and redeem a trailer load of cans and bottles, please contact Smith at 319-334-5979. She also notes that her late father was in the process of creating a Facebook page for the business. It was not completed and she does not currently have access.