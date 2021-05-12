INDEPENDENCE – The members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 are preparing for National Poppy Days. Last year with coronavirus concerns, the group went virtual by selling poppy-emblazoned t-shirts. This year, they will be in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Farm Fleet and The Trendy Tulip. At The Trendy Tulip, they hope to set up a drive-thru lane for the convenience of the public.
On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
Each year, Auxiliary members and volunteers distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs.
At the Monday, May 10, Independence City Council meeting, Mayor Bonita Davis read a proclamation in honor of the upcoming National Poppy Days.