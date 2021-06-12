INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Pork Producers held their annual banquet at the fairgrounds in Independence on Thursday, June 3. Approximately 75 people were in attendance. The group enjoyed a meal prepared by the board – grilled pork burgers, party potatoes, calico beans, chips, and cupcakes.
Board member Trish Cook opened the event with a welcome. Al Wulfekuhle of Quasqueton gave a brief presentation, updating the group on what’s happening in the pork industry at the national level. Al is a Buchanan county pork producer and a member of National Pork Board. His wife, Kathy, gave the invocation before the meal.
After the meal, Cory Van Gilst, the new producer outreach director on staff at the Iowa Pork Producers Association, introduced himself and talked about his role at Iowa Pork and how he can help producers.
Trish Cook introduced the board, and talked about activities that they were involved in the past year:
- Grilled and donated pork at an East Buchanan football game
- Grilled with Cattlemen for county employees/NRCS/FSA and at Buchanan County Health Center
- Gave out free pork burgers during swine show at the fair
- Placed ads in newspapers
- Handed out pork sticks at Winthrop Trunk or Treat
- Provided pork sticks to East Buchanan and Independence schools for sack lunches
- We are on Facebook – check us out!
- Grilled and donated to derecho victims in Shellsburg
- Helped with holiday food distribution at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank
- Participated in many discussion with media on hog crisis due to COVID-19 last spring
- Many members serve on state committees
- Al Wulfekuhle on National Pork Board
- Trish on Iowa Pork board
The first award presented was the Bell Ringer Award, which honors an outstanding female who plays a key role in the pork industry through dedication, leadership, and commitment in their local communities. The winner of this year’s Bell Ringer Award is Shelby Hawkins.
Shelby works at Buchanan County Farm Bureau, where she is their Agriculture in the Classroom coordinator and office administrator. Agriculture in the Classroom offers many opportunities to get agriculture in front of our community. Not only is it in the classroom at schools, but there are FarmChats, which are virtual tours that can go places that normally people can’t go or due to funding for field trips. For example, inside a hog confinement building due to biosecurity. Classroom visits bring in real-world connections, hands-on activities, and help teachers meet Iowa Core Standards. Shelby is excited to continue educating our community about agriculture and the importance of it.
The next award presented was the Hog Wild Award. This award honors an outstanding male who plays a key role in the pork industry through dedication, leadership, and commitment in their local communities. This year’s winner of the Hog Wild Award is Tyler De Sousa of Jesup.
Tyler founded and runs DeSousa Livestock. He began the business in 2014, and has grown it to include: pig space management, hog confinement groundskeeping, rodent control programs, power washing, confinement building repair, complete remodels, new barn equipment installation, feed bin construction and sales, bagged woodchip sales and delivery, and a newly added large retail parts store.
Tyler is also very involved in his community. He is a member of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer coach for Jesup athletics (wrestling, baseball, football)and a sponsor of several community groups/events (Team Reed, Jesup Rec Program, Lions Club Tractor Pull, Buchanan County Fair, Grundy County Fair).
The next award presented was Master Pork Partner – Driver of the Year. Pork producers recognize they would not be successful without help from industry partners, and the Master Pork Partner Awards are designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate positive impacts on Iowa pork production through important partnerships with pig farmers. Master Pork Partner – Driver of the Year recognizes a transport quality assurance (TQA) certified livestock hauler who has gone above and beyond to improve the health and well-being of pigs during transportation, and has had a positive impact on their peers in the transportation industry.
This year’s winner was Bob Rose of Rose Transfer, LLC of Independence. Before he started Rose Transfer, Bob worked at a farrow-to-finish hog farm, La Porte City COOP, fed and custom-fed hogs, and also hauled hogs with a gooseneck. In 2001, he bought his first truck and started hauling livestock. He now has nine livestock trailers and hauls mostly hogs and some cattle.
Bob loves what he does, and appreciates all the customers he gets to work with. He is always looking forward to meeting new customers as well!
The final award presented was the Master Pork Producer Award. This award recognizes an individual engaged in pork production with an active role in on-farm, day-to day management decisions, shows community involvement, and demonstrates excellence within their farm. This year’s winner is Dan Thoma.
Dan graduated in 2004 and went right to farming. He built his first hog barn in 2007, and custom fed for two years before buying into a Pipestone-managed sow farm (Skyline Pork). He started to finish pigs with his cousins, Joe and Matt. They formed County Line Livestock in 2014, and built a feed mill in 2015. They feed 62,000 head of pigs a year. They are also a part of Wholestone Farms. Dan farms row crops with his dad, Phil, and brother, Wesley, along with an uncle and a cousin.
Our outgoing queen is Kaitlyn Kortenkamp of Winthrop. She is the daughter of Duke and Kara Kortenkamp. Kaitlyn recently graduated from East Buchanan High School and will be attending Kirkwood Community College for their agriculture program this fall. She spoke to the group about her year as our county pork queen.
Our Little Miss Pigtails, Kinnley Gallup, daughter of Michael and Kayla Gallup of Winthrop, also spoke to the group about her year promoting pork. Kinley will continue her role for one more year since the last year was abnormal due to the pandemic.
Our Sir Hamalot, Corbin Peyton, was unable to attend the banquet, but will also continue in his role for another year.
For the first time, Buchanan County will have a pork ambassador for the 2021-22 year. Kirby Cook of Winthrop will assume this role. He will be a senior at East Buchanan, and is the son of Aaron and Trish Cook.
At the state level, pork producers have a queen and two ambassadors who promote pork and educate consumers, and our county also encourages our youth to take an active role in the promotion of and education about the pork industry by fulfilling the role of queen or ambassador.