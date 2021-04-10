INDEPENDENCE – Members of Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 of the American Legion announce they are holding a business of the month contest. Over the course of the year, one business per month will be recognized.
According to the contest rules, each member in good standing of Post 30 is eligible and encouraged to submit one business each month to be chosen. The veteran cannot in any way be affiliated with that business. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley). A business may be nominated just once in a 12-month period.
The business name will be drawn from a hat, and Post 30 will donate $100 to that business. Over the course of the month, the winning business will accept names for a drawing in which it will award the winner a $100 credit good for its products and services.
For the month of April, the winning business is Boubin Tire Co. in Independence. The business was selected on Tuesday, according to Post Commander Robert S. Hocken.
For more information, contact Hocken at 319-361-7591.