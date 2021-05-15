INDEPENDENCE – Downtown Independence is a little brighter these days thanks to the potted flowers that have been set out on the sidewalks.
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce posted the following message on its Facebook page on Thursday:
“The flowers have been moved from the greenhouse and are downtown! It took a village from start to finish. Thank you to Joe Olsen, Mary Stueben, and Buchanan County Master Gardeners for all the flower nurturing. JJB Cattle, Jon and Crystal Blin for the donation of the tubs. Dylan [Kurt], Noah Weber, and Nick, Luke, and Ben Kremer for helping load and unload the flowers yesterday afternoon. Last but not least, we are so grateful for [the] Independence Parks & Recreation Department for the help with watering the flowers throughout the summer.”