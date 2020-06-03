Buchanan County Conservation is offering monarch kits for $5. Get your family observing, documenting, measuring, and questioning all the changes and wonders of the monarch life cycle in your own home.
You will need a habitat to house a monarch caterpillar (aquarium to peanut butter jar – anything that can hold both a caterpillar and fully emerged butterfly) and a source of safe milkweed.
You will be provided with either an egg or a caterpillar and instructions on care and resources for science observations and experiments to try at home.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the event tab and you will be contacted to arrange pickup of your kit.
Kits are available now and throughout the summer.