BUCHANAN COUNTY – Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) policies and social distancing guidelines, Cedar Rock State Park held a prescribed burn on their oak savanna last week.
Crews and equipment from several DNR offices converged Wednesday morning on the property located south of the Lowell and Agnes Walter residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright known as Cedar Rock. The 15-acre area remains part of the Walter Trust, but is administered by the DNR.
Once known as the Old Sledding Hill, it was seeded with a variety of grasses, thanks to grants from the Pheasants Forever chapters of Black Hawk and Buchanan counties. In an effort to convert the tall grass prairie to an oak savanna, 20 bur oak saplings were planted in September 2009 with the help of an Aliant Energy grant and volunteers.
The trees had a rough start as part of the area was rocky, the deer enjoy nibbling, and there were several dry seasons. Again, thanks to volunteers and neighbors, especially Patty and Jerry Reisinger, the trees survived. Patty is a certified arborist and a field coordinator with Trees Forever. Jerry is an associate professor in the parks and natural resources program at Kirkwood Community College. Jerry stated that while prairie burns in the fall are beneficial to some species, spring burns, before nesting season, are preferred.
Prairie burns occurred naturally for thousands of years. According to the DNR, wildfires kept trees out of Iowa’s tall grass prairies. Since the early 1970s, the DNR has used prescribed burns as a management tool.
“[Prescribed burns] control woody [and invasive] species,” said Jerry, adding, “the black residue helps warm the ground and extend the growing season, and the fire allows nutrients in dormant vegetation to be recycled into the soil.”
According to Cedar Rock State Park Manager Katie Hund, Jerry was responsible for putting fencing around each tree, watering, and even mowing to make small fire breaks.
While Jerry has taught college students about proper burning, DNR Wildlife Biologist Jason Auel was the burn leader or “burn boss” for the day.
Before dispatching crew members, Auel gave an overview of the burn plan to them and a few interested neighbors. The plan was based, in part, on the landscape, vegetation, wind, and humidity. The neighbors and Buchanan County Dispatch were notified in case the smoke caused raised an alarm among any passersby.
To start, UTVs with tanks filled with water were sent to the downwind end of the savanna. Back fires were started under several watchful eyes with drip torches filled with a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline. The crew continued setting small fires along the perimeter to create a fire break. After a proper break, or non-combustible area, was created, a head fire was started upwind to do the bulk of the burning.
“The prescribed burn at the Cedar Rock Savanna is a rejuvenating process for the land,” said Hund after the burn. “This area has had more than 10 years of growth and public access, because of many great partnerships. Work and funding from neighboring land owners like the Reisingers, Friends of Cedar Rock, Alliant Energy, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Buchanan County Conservation, Buchanan and Black Hawk County Pheasants Forever Chapters, Kirkwood Community College Parks and Natural Resources, and the Iowa DNR State Parks and Wildlife Bureaus have created a quality savanna and a beautiful area for public and wildlife use.
“Our parks and natural spaces, now more than ever, are places where we can find solace from the chaos of the world,” she said. “Take some time to visit one of our state or county parks, take a hike, or just enjoy the beauty of nature!”
To find out about volunteering at Cedar Rock, visit the Friends of Cedar Rock Facebook page; their website, friendsofcedarrock.org; or Hund at Kathryn.Hund@dnr.iowa.gov.