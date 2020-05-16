INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills proved last week that you are never too old for a parade, especially for your birthday. On Wednesday, May 6, Prairie Hills residents Jerry Boubin, 79, and Elaine Ague, younger than Jerry, were honored with a birthday parade in the driveway.
“Prairie Hills’ Life Enrichment Coordinator Kristy Ward, arranged the birthday car parade for two residents who had birthdays in May,” said Sadie Kuennen, community relations coordinator. “Typically, we have an ice cream party each month for the residents’ birthdays but we wanted to do something extra special for the residents because they couldn’t spend the day with their loved ones.”
The cars lined up east of Prairie Hills on a side street and drove through the parking lot for all the residents to see.
“All participants were told not to get out of their car to ensure the safety of all residents,” said Kuennen.
After the parade, cookies and refreshments were served inside.
“We had a great turnout, and we cannot thank our community and residents’ loved ones enough for all the support we have been receiving during this time,” Kuennen said.
Prairie Hills – Independence is planning another car parade for Father’s Day on Friday, June 19. Anyone who follows the social distancing guidelines is welcome to participate. Contact Kristy or Sadie at 319-334-2000 for more information.